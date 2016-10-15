The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered issue of notices to the State government and the three private contractors on a public interest litigation petition, which complained about alleged illegal sand extraction in the Tungabhadra and the danger posed to a bridge built across the river that connected nearby districts to Ballari.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice S. Sujatha passed the order after preliminary hearing on the petition filed by A. Yallanagouda, leader of a political party hailing from Ballari, and seven other residents of Siruguppa in Ballari district.

The petitioners alleged that illegal sand extraction by contractors at Hachcolli village and its transportation by lorries was weakening the bridge across the river which connected Siruguppa to towns in Haveri and Dharwad districts.

It was also alleged that the contractors were using mechanised equipment and were not extracting sand manually as per norms.

They were extracting sand to their liking without any restriction on the area of operation too.