trading ideas:Ph.D. scholars got to interact with industry representatives as part of IISconnect at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Monday.— photo: special arrangement

It was a Monday like no other for the Ph.D. scholars at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), with final-year scholars getting face time with industry experts as part of IISconnet, where over 100 research works were showcased.

The event, organised by the Office of Career Counselling and Placements (OCCAP), saw representation from over 100 industries. “In the United States, a majority of research scholars get absorbed into industries, but in India they go into the teaching profession. Our institution produces over 300 research scholars every year. Such an event will provide a platform for IISc’s graduating Ph.D. students to interact with potential industry employers,” said Prof. K.J. Vinoy, convenor, OCCAP.

Industry representatives feel there is a need for more research scholars, given the growing research and development activity in the country. “The students also got to understand the opportunities available to them in different companies,” a source from a multi-national company said.

Most doctorate students get to learn about potential job opportunities only during their final year. “This way, our juniors also got to know what are the needs of the industry. It is also a chance to land internships,” a final-year student said.