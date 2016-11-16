Partners with investment bank Goldman Sachs for the initiative

NSRCEL, an entrepreneurship cell at IIM-Bangalore, will launch a women’s startup programme with the support of Goldman Sachs.

It seeks to support women starting their own business. IIMB said the programme will be offered free and is open to all women entrepreneurs. “We have designed this course by combining the latest research on entrepreneurial methods and practices,” said Suresh Bhagavatula, chairperson, entrepreneurial ecosystem development, NSRCEL.

IIM-B said the coursework will teach both entrepreneurial and managerial skills.