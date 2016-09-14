Only management school in India to have 28% women in two-year PG Programme, 21% women faculty and 25% women on the advisory board

In the midst of the grim situation in the city, there was some good news from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. The institute has emerged as a leading example of gender diversity in the country in the Financial Times Global Masters in Management 2016 rankings.

IIM-B was found to be the only management school in India to have 28 per cent women in their two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, 21 per cent women faculty and 25 per cent of women on the school’s advisory board.

The institute’s s two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) was also ranked 19, a big climb from the number 26 ranking achieved in 2015.

“IIM-B’s moving up seven spots to gain a position among the Top 20 in the 2016 Rankings reiterates our efforts towards achieving global excellence,” said Prof. Raghavan Srinivasan, Director In-Charge, IIM-B, adding that it was a proud moment at IIM-B to top the School Diversity criteria. “We focus on building leaders in a diverse ecosystem, as it helps to draw upon the widest possible range of views and experiences,” he added.

The rankings are based on data that is collected from two sources. One from the participating business schools and the other from alumni graduated from three years ago. For the 2016 rankings, the data was collected from the graduating batch of 2013. The rankings were also based partially on the success of the alumni judged from their current salaries.

This year, which is also the 12th annual FT Global Masters in Management ranking, featured a record 93 Masters in Management programmes, up from 70 in 2014.