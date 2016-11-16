Partners with investment bank Goldman Sachs for the initiative

BENGALURU: NSRCEL, an entrepreneurship cell at IIM-Bangalore, will launch a Women Startup Programme with the support of Goldman Sachs, an investment bank. It seeks to encourage and support women in starting their own business. IIMB said the programme will be offered at no cost and is open to all aspiring women entrepreneurs.

“We have designed this course by combining the latest research on entrepreneurial methods and best practices,” said Suresh Bhagavatula, chairperson of entrepreneurial ecosystem development at NSRCEL in a statement.

It will provide the programme through a customised, three-phase model which incorporates online and classroom training as well as business incubation. IIM-B said the coursework will teach both entrepreneurial and managerial skills. It will also provide mentoring, networking opportunities and access to capital.

“Goldman Sachs is committed to investing in communities and is honoured to support IIMB in their efforts to educate the next generation of women entrepreneurs in India,” said Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and co-CEO of Goldman Sachs (India) in a statement. He said the company has long invested in the potential of women entrepreneurs — through its 10,000 Women initiative — to fuel economic growth and help build stronger communities globally.

India was placed in the ‘bottom three’ among 31 countries when it came to opportunities for women to start entrepreneurial initiatives, according to a 2015 Global Women Entrepreneur Leaders Scorecard, sponsored by Dell. The U.S. led the list with a score of 71, followed by Canada, Australia, Sweden and the U.K. The scorecard of 31 countries ranked India in the 29th position followed by Pakistan and Bangladesh.