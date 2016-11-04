The much-awaited second pre-university examination will commence on March 9. The examination will begin with the Biology and History papers and will end on March 27 with the English paper.

A notification issued by C. Shikha, Director, Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), on Thursday invited objections to the timetable, if any. The final timetable will be announced after going through all the objections, which can be filed before the end of November.

DPUE is planning to bring a series reforms this year after last year’s examination were marred by paper leaks. The government has appointed a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to look into ways of bringing examination reforms to make the system more robust.