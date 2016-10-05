Only quality and common education can eradicate inequality in society, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day state-level Prathibha Karanji and Kalothsava at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that with quality education and values, students will be able to help build a better society. "I would not have become the Chief Minister today had S.M. Rajappa, a headmaster, not persuaded my father to admit me to school. I would have probably reared cattle," he said. He added that his father had actually sent him to learn "Veeramakkala Kunitha" instead of sending him to school.

He said renowned scientist and Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao, renowned engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya, both achievers, studied in government schools. Students of government schools across the state also score more than 90 per cent in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. "The government spends eight per cent of the budget on education. We are planning to increase spending to improve the education sector," he added.

Seer of Siddaganga mutt Shivakumara Swami, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait, MP S.P. Muddahanumegowda and others were present.