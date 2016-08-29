The Indian Air Force has invited applications from unmarried male Indian Citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) for selection test scheduled to be held during January and February 2017 to join as Airmen in Group X (technical) and group Y (non-technical), except automobile technician, ground training instructor, IAF (Police), IAF (Security) and musician trades. Candidates born between July 7, 1997 and December 20, 2000 (both days inclusive) are eligible. Online registration for the selection test can be done from September 15 to 29. The last date for receipt of applications by post at the Central Airmen Selection Board, New Delhi is October 13, 2016. Details can be obtained from the IAF websitewww.airmenselection.gov.inor contact No. 7, Airmen Selection Centre, No. 1, Cubbon Road, Bengaluru–560001, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on 080-25592199. — Staff Reporter