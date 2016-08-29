The Indian Air Force has invited applications from unmarried male Indian Citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) for selection test scheduled to be held during January and February 2017 to join as Airmen in Group X (technical) and group Y (non-technical), except automobile technician, ground training instructor, IAF (Police), IAF (Security) and musician trades. Candidates born between July 7, 1997 and December 20, 2000 (both days inclusive) are eligible. Online registration for the selection test can be done from September 15 to 29. The last date for receipt of applications by post at the Central Airmen Selection Board, New Delhi is October 13, 2016. Details can be obtained from the IAF websitewww.airmenselection.gov.inor contact No. 7, Airmen Selection Centre, No. 1, Cubbon Road, Bengaluru–560001, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on 080-25592199. — Staff Reporter
Updated: August 29, 2016 07:22 IST
IAF invites applications
More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.