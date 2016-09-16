H.R. Srinivas had dismissed the threat to ‘chop his hands off’ lightly. “When I left for home on Monday evening on my two-wheeler, they started following me. I gave them the slip once, but they caught up with me and hacked at my hand,” he said. As a result, his right hand was almost severed from the palm. “My hand was bleeding badly. I lost so much of blood I thought I would not survive,” he said. Passers-by took him to Magadi Government Hospital immediately. At 11 p.m., he was shifted to a private hospital in Basaveshwara Nagar where doctors performed a four-hour surgery to reattach his hand. He was discharged on Wednesday night and is recuperating at a relative’s house in R.T. Nagar, Bengaluru.