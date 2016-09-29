Some residents and BBMP officials claim that it is not the result of garbage being dumped in the area

Residents of the upscale neighbourhood of HSR layout, who have been complaining of stink from the compost plant in the locality, are now fighting a new menace – pigs.

Brig. R. S. Murthy (retd), a resident of HSR Sector 2, said that the menace had multiplied in the last three months, possibly due to the disposal of garbage in vacant plots. “Despite several awareness campaigns, people throw garbage in plastic covers in vacant plots. The pigs pull at these garbage covers in a bid to get to the contents. In the process, they litter them all over the roads making the entire locality unhygienic,” Mr. Murthy said.

Zahid Javali, another resident, said that several complaints to the ward and zonal level officials of the BBMP have been in vain. Mr. Javali complained that the proliferation of pigs, along with the stray dog and garbage menace, has residents worried. “As children play on the road, some of them find the pigs amusing and try to touch them. None of us want to live with pigs,” he rued.

However, some residents and BBMP officials claim that garbage is not drawing the pigs to the area. Gurunath Reddy, the local councillor, said that they belong to people breeding the animals illegally near Somasundara Palya lake. These breeders allegedly let the pigs roam around HSR Layout. “Two months ago, we caught nearly two lorry loads of pigs and left them in the forest near Gowribidanur. But the menace has not stopped and is only increasing,” he complained.

COMPLAINTS HAVE COME FROM ...

HSR Layout

Hosakerehalli

Halagevaderahalli, R R Nagar

Koodlu Gate

Peenya

Banaswadi

Health risks

Japanese Encephalitis (Brain Fever)

Worm infections