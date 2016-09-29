The police were able to track down the accused by examining CCTV footage from in and around the area. “We found footage of Manish walking with blood stained clothes and Mahender waiting on a scooter,” said the police, adding this was their first breakthrough.

Many pawn brokers visited the house. Police tracked down all those who had dealings with the family. That is how they came across Manish. The police were able to arrest the trio before Manish could get rid of his blood-stained clothes and weapon.

Police Commissioner N.S. Megharik lauded the efforts of the High Grounds police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

The trio have been taken into custody.