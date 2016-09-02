One of the houses that was affected on Thursday morning. Photo: V. Sreenivasamurthy

One victim says, ‘My heart skips a beat whenever I hear a sound’.

For 65-year-old Haleemunisa, rent from the two-storey building built by her late husband Syed Iqbal in a lane off Promenade Road, is the only source of income to take care of herself and her physically challenged son. However, she has been anxious about their future ever since the building developed cracks on Thursday morning.

“Cracks developed in my house and that of my neighbours around 4.30 a.m. My heart skips a beat whenever I hear a sound as I fear the building may come crumbling down,” Haleemunisa told The Hindu.

Her neighbours have suffered worse damage. The hall and kitchen of two houses collapsed and were leaning towards the neighbouring 40-feet-deep construction site. Residents were standing on the road worried that their dream homes may be destroyed completely any moment. By evening, they started vacating their homes when the houses started shaking.

Outside the single-storey house of Azgar Pasha, women were sitting on the road. “A total 15 people, including my family members and tenants live in this building. We heard a cracking noise. A few minutes later, the kitchen and hall collapsed,” said Azgar Pasha, a leather businessman. “A few days earlier, representatives of the construction company had told us to vacate the building promising to provide a house on rent.”

A.H. Rahamathullah, who runs a hardware shop, had moved into his newly constructed double-storey house just a fortnight ago. On Thursday morning, a part of the kitchen and the living room collapsed. “My family members were offering morning prayers in their respective rooms when we heard the sound. All of us came down and were shocked to find parts of our house torn apart. There are cracks in the hall and several walls,” he said.

Residents in the neighbourhood had been sensing danger over the past few months after a few buildings developed cracks.

Syed Inayatulla, a dentist whose house has been damaged, alleged that when cracks had developed some months ago, employees of the developer had covered them. On Thursday, a portion of his house had sunk by a couple of inches, damaging the entire structure.

In May 2016, the civic body had issued a notice to the developer after neighbouring buildings developed cracks, said a BBMP engineer.