Two senior executives of a leading cardiology hospital have been sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Special Court of Economic Offences for not remitting the Income Tax deducted from various persons to the government within the stipulated time.

The court, in its recent verdict, said that the duo committed an offence under the Income Tax Act and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on each.

An I-T Department source said that the hospital was deducting tax at source from the salary of its employees, from those on contract and professional fee, but had diverted the money into its business. However, the source did not divulge the identity of the officials or the hospital.

An official said that in Bengaluru, the department has detected several cases of tax deducted at source not being deposited in the government’s account within the due date as stipulated by Rule 30 of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.

“We are taking up such cases on priority basis since many people and companies have been violating this rule over a long duration. The sums involved are huge,” the official said.

The two executives have to serve three years’ imprisonment and pay a fine of

Rs. 50,000 each