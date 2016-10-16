HOSMAT will be organising a head injury awareness campaign on October 17.

Ambulances of the hospital will cover a number of areas across the city including, Lal Bagh, Krishna Rao Park, National College Junction, Vidhana Soudha, Court Complex, Sankey Tank, Sangollirayanna Park, Malleswaram Mantri Mall, Cubbon Park and Press Club Junction, in order to raise awareness about head injuries.

The public, students and people from all professions will pledge signature on the Ambulance Board. The campaign will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a release.