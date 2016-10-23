The Karnataka Shilpakala Academy has announced the names of sculptors who will receive the academy’s honorary awards for 2016. The recipients are K. Narayana Rao, Shivamogga district, S. Manjunatha Acharya, Kolar district, and Shobha E. Kambara, Kalaburgi district (traditional sculpture); Manya Badigere of Raichur district (chariot sculpture), and M. Venkatesh, Bengaluru Rural district (contemporary sculpture). The award carries a purse of Rs. 50,000 and a citation, which will be given in December, a release said.

