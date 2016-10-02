A history-sheeter, who had been released on bail around 20 days ago, was hacked to death near Shivajinagar Circle on Saturday evening. Initial investigations suggested that the assailants were known to the victim and that a property dispute was the motive, said the police.

The deceased, Illiaz (30) from K.G. Halli, had been arrested earlier by the Hennur police.

On Saturday, as he was on bail, Illiaz met up with a few associates near the BBMP office at Shivajinagar Circle at 5.30 p.m. for tea.

The police believe that meeting was held so that two parties could amicably discuss a property dispute.

However, there was an altercation that soon became violent. In the melee, the attackers stabbed Illiaz on his neck, hands and head, and then fled. “Initial investigations suggest that more than three or four persons were involved in the murder,” said a police officer.