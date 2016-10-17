Shibu Arakkal, John Shaw, Sara Arakkal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon, at a condolence meet held in memory of Yusuf Arakkal in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Students, artists and members of the corporate world gathered at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Sunday to remember celebrated artist Yusuf Arakkal who passed away on October 4 at his residence in Bengaluru. The memorial was organised by the NGMA and Galerie Sara Arakkal.

Recalling Mr. Arakkal’s generosity and desire to spread his love for art, Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I was hardly known to anybody when Yusuf, decades ago, told me at one of his exhibitions ‘not to worry about affordability’. He told me: ‘Pay me in instalments, but sustain your eye for art appreciation’.”

His passion saw him sharing his knowledge in both formal art schools as well as informal gatherings. Students remember one of his basic tenets: a love of creativity that transcends the artist. “He was one artist who would not only appreciate the nuances in a work of art, but even purchase a student’s artwork,” said Ravindra Jain, a student of visual arts.

Over his nearly five-decade association with Mr. Arakkal, artist S.G. Vasudev recollected their efforts in spearheading the popular Karnataka Kala Mela by the State’s artists. “He used the technique of oil, almost like water colour, with thin surface. I hope his wife Sara Arakkal and son Shibu Arakkal organise an exhibition of his unseen works,” said Mr. Vasudev.

For an artist who had researched and mastered his oils, Mr. Arakkal chose pen and ink for his rare portrait-work featuring 135 well-known Indian artists in his last book Faces of Creativity . “And he did them all on the reverse of the canvas, as he did not want the ink to blot with the slightest of his pause with the pen,” explained Mamata Kulkarni, an art student of Chitrakala Parishath.

It spoke of his love for this branch of ‘portrait’ artistic study. "The piece de resistance was a portrait of Krishnagiri Krishnarayaru, the librarian of Maharaja’s College, Mysore," said Choodamani Nandagopal, art historian.

Visual artist Harish Padmanabhan recounted how Mr. Arakkal had converted a second-hand car, bought nearly five decades ago, into a sculpture.