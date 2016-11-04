The transportation cost for parents to send their wards to school might vary from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,500 per month depending on the distance to the school besides other factors.

“I pay Rs. 24,000 per year. The school is 3 kilometres from our house. In our apartment complex, parents pay around Rs. 2,000 for distances above 3 km and Rs 1,000 for anything below 2 kilometres,” said a parent. Considering the cost, the least parents expect is peace of mind.

“School vehicles pay a negligible amount as Motor Vehicle tax. This is a major benefit to the institutions, but they do not pass this on to the parents,” a transport official said.

However, according to D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, the RTO officials are not helpful when it comes to renewal of fitness certificates and alleged that they are stalled till bribes are paid.

He justified the high cost saying that the average cost of operating a bus in a 5 km radius without overheads like installation of GPS units and maintenance is around Rs 1,450 per head per month. “Also, operating costs for a smaller fleet is different from a larger fleet,” he said.