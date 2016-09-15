: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the criminal proceedings initiated by the Lokayukta police against two officials of the Women and Child Development Department for alleged corruption in grant of contract for supply of nutritional food and for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Usha R. Patwari, the then Joint Director, and Muniraju, the then Deputy Director.

The Lokayukta police had conducted searches on the premises belonging to the petitioners following an anonymous complaint that huge bribe was received by the officials of the department to place order for supplying nutritional food under the Integrated Child Development Services, and multiple FIRs were registered subsequently.

“The intervening order of the Superintendent of Police directing an investigation, the preparation of a source report by the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the filing of FIRs subsequently are a mere ‘smoke screen’ to create an offshoot pursuant to the search conducted on March 9, 2012,” the court observed while finding a series of lapses in the manner in which searches were conducted and subsequent lodging of the FIRs.