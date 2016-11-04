The Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned further hearing on a PIL petition filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation against the steel flyover after being informed that there is no urgency for hearing the plea as the National Green Tribunal has already stayed implementation of the project for four weeks.

The counsel for the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which is implementing the steel flyover project connecting Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal, said that a copy of the National Green Tribunal order is not yet available but the authority would adhere to the NGT’s interim order. However, the counsel for the petitioner-foundation said that the National Green Tribunal order pertains to environmental issues and the High Court could hear its application for early hearing of its petition based on other issued raised against the project.