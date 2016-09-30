Clarification follows cabinet approval for steel flyover on airport road

After citizens raised concerns about the impact of the steel flyover on heritage buildings, such as the Balabrooie guesthouse, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has clarified that no heritage or government building would be dismantled.

Though a part of the premises of the guesthouse, which lies between Palace Road and Ballari Road, will be taken for the project, the BDA said no building will be touched. The six-lane elevated road from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover will pass Le Meridian hotel and Mehkri Circle, a release said.

Among the properties that come under the purview of the project are the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, R.C. College, Indira Gandhi Musical Fountain, the golf course and 3,183 sq.mt. of Indian Air Force property. “The grade-level improvement of the existing road is included in the scope of work... Further, there is no dismantling of heritage or government buildings in the project area,” the release said.

“The project requires three acres, 28.07 guntas that belongs to government departments and one acre, 0.74 guntas belonging to private persons. The total private land of one acre and 0.74 guntas belongs to different owners, which are to be acquired,” the release said.

‘60,000 plants to compensate for 812 trees’

The project will result in loss of 812 trees. This will be compensated by planting 60,000 saplings.

A statement from the BDA on Thursday, said the saplings will be planted in BDA layouts, including the upcoming Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, avenues, sectoral roads, parks, government land and tanks.