Heavy security was deployed today at railway stations across the State following the rail roko protest called by pro-Kannada activists.
Senior police officers have been deployed at Sangolli Rayanna station (Majestic), Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations in the city to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Though protestors gathered at the stations and shouted slogans, train movements across the city was not affected, a senior police officer said.
