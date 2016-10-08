Problems highlighted include inadequate infrastructure, unhygienic eateries, and schemes not reaching the rightful beneficiaries

The health of the citizens is intrinsically linked to the city they live in. For instance, good roads would go a long way in keeping back problems at bay. Similarly, with lower pollution levels, fewer people would be susceptible to asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

But has the economic and infrastructure growth Bengaluru is witnessing also translated into poor health for its citizens? Polluted air, unhygienic eateries, uncleared garbage attracting mosquitoes; the health issues in the city are many.

In the last five days, the #WhatsYourIssue campaign looked at the obvious — an increase in allergies and respiratory illnesses and the spurt in the number of dengue cases — as well as larger issues, such as the accessibility of the numerous government health schemes by the rightful beneficiaries.

The issue of hygiene in the large number of restaurants that have mushroomed in the city, putting it high up on the gastronomical map, was also examined, with several readers writing to us about the lack of compliance with safety norms.

Another area that was looked at was of health infrastructure. For a burgeoning city, Bengaluru’s government health facilities fall woefully short of the number of people who are dependent on them. For example, a tertiary government hospital in the city was found to have two to three patients per bed at the paediatric ICU. In another case, a child suffering from dengue shock had to be transferred to another general hospital as all the ventilators were under use.

On Saturday, citizens will meet with officials face to face for an interaction on these issues, where solutions can be discussed along with the authorities. We will have with us M.N. Lokesh, Health Officer (Public Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, who will be available at The Hindu office, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road (Infantry Road), at 3 p.m.

There is also a Web chat on ‘Addressing health concerns in the city’ at 6 p.m. (http://bit.ly/2cZcjXI), in which citizens can interact with Mohammed Shariff, Research Officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, under the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare and Services, Karnataka.