A head constable of police attached to the Kencharlahalli police station in Chintamani taluk of Chickballapur district, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Prasad (40) and said he had not reported for duty for three days. On Monday morning, passers-by, who were suspicious following foul smell, informed the police who found his body hanging from a tree at Kurutahalli in Chintamani taluk.

Superintendent of Police N. Chaitra visited the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Chintamani Rural police have registered a case.