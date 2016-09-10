The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the criminal proceedings initiated against three trustees of Vibgyor School in Kammanahalli on Bannerghatta Road for allegedly adopting English as the medium of instruction without permission and not following the admission quota under the RTE Act.

The court also ordered issue of notice to Block Education Officer, Bangalore South and the police.

The proceedings were initiated for violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code after registration of an FIR at Hulimavu Police Station in 2014. A city court recently summoned the petitioners on September 24.

It was the contention of the petitioner’s counsel that the allegations against them do not constitute a criminal offence as English as a medium of instruction is no longer an offence in view of rulings by the High Court and Supreme Court.

Adopting English as a medium of instruction, the school contended, after obtaining permission for running a Kannada medium school can be deviation from rules but could not be construed as an offence. It was also argued on behalf of the school that it is not obliged to admit students under RTE quota as it is an unaided minority educational institution.