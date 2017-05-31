HC sets timeline for EWS flats

more-in

With work on construction of 1,512 flats for the economically weaker sections (EWS) at Ejipura yet to commence though they should have been ready two years ago, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday set deadlines for deposit of development fee by the developer, plan sanction by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and commencement of construction.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice N.K. Sudhindrarao passed the interim order on a contempt of court petition filed by EWS Residential Welfare Association.

The association had alleged that the BBMP and M/s Maverick Holdings and Investment Pvt Ltd, developer-cum-builder of the project, have disobeyed the court’s August 2012 order for allotment of flats within 24 months. In 2012, the High Court had directed the occupants of old EWS quarters, which were demolished due to sub-standard construction, to vacate the land while directing the BBMP to built new flats as per the plan approved by the court.

After the BBMP explained various difficulties faced in granting approval for commencing the work, the Bench asked Uday Garudachar, Managing Director of Maverick Ltd to pay 50% of the development charge assessed by the BBMP for the purpose of sanctioning the plan, by cheque or demand draft within one week.

On receipt of such payment, the Bench said, the BBMP commissioner should sanction the development plan by issuing the commencement certificate within two weeks, and Mr. Garudachar should begin construction within two weeks from the approval or sanction of the construction plan.

The Bench told the BBMP commissioner to submit a report about the controversy over liability to pay development charge, assessed at ₹7,39 crore, to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department.