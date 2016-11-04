The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked a petitioner to submit a representation to the State government on his plea against celebrating Tipu Jayanti in Kodagu district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order while disposing of the PIL petition filed by K.P. Manjunath, a resident of south Kodagu.

The Bench also directed the government to consider the representation, to be received from the petitioner by Friday, and take an appropriate decision, after giving necessary opportunities to the persons concerned, by November 8.

However, the Bench has made it clear that it has not expressed any opinion on the merit of the petition.

Earlier, State Advocate General Madhusoodan R. Naik opposed the plea while contending that the decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti was a policy decision taken by the State Cabinet and the State would act appropriately to prevent any untoward incident like the one that occurred during last year’s Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Kodagu district. It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that whatever may be the opinion about Tipu in other districts, there is a different opinion in Kodagu as Tipu is known as one who “butchered” hundreds of Kodavas, and the consolidated fund of the State should not be used to celebrate the birth anniversary of such a ruler.

The Bench has made it clear that it has not expressed any opinion on the merit of the petition