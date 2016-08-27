The High Court of Karnataka on Friday wondered how the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) did not bother to apprise the court of its problems of lack of staff and infrastructure, even when the court has been monitoring its functioning for the last several months.

Justice A.N. Venugopala Gowda was referring to a newspaper report in which SPCA chairperson M.P. Chinnappa had referred to shortage of investigating officers.

Meanwhile, the court directed the State to submit by September 19 details on where the police complaints authorities are housed in each district and the infrastructure with necessary staff provided to them.

The court also expressed displeasure over the manner in which the government has been giving extension to submit the inquiry report by an Additional Director-General of Police on the alleged police excesses at Yamanur village last month over Mahadayi.