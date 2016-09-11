Children playing with their grandparents on World Grandparents’ Day at Cubbon Park on Sunday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

If there can be a day for mothers, fathers, and siblings, why not for grandparents? It was a happy day for grandparents of children of Shantiniketan School on Sunday, as 70 children and their grandparents came together at Cubbon Park to celebrate World Grandparents’ Day. World Grandparents’ Day is observed on September 11.

About 200 people had gathered at the venue for a celebration organised by Shantiniketan School and Children’s Rights Initiative For Shared Parenting (CRISP), a non-governmental organisation.

“We celebrated the day by playing games like musical chairs and housie. Later, the kids gave flowers to their grandparents,” said Kumar Jahgirdar, founder of CRISP.