The Ola app has been upgraded with three new technology features, which address some of the common issues commuters have.

While booking a cab from high-demand areas like housing colonies, tech parks, malls etc, the map might not show the exact location since there could be multiple exit points, and the customers often have difficulty guiding the cab driver to correct pick-up point. To obviate this, Ola is identifying popular 'hotspots' in such public locations. The app will proactively suggest ‘hotpots’ closest to customer’s location which can be selected while booking. That will then be sent to the driver in the form of a text.

A related new feature is when customers book a ride, they will now have an option to share directions with the drivers. They can add the landmark closest to their pick-up location that will be communicated to the driver instantly. This feature can also be used to give specific instructions to drivers: like which apartment to ask for at the entrance of a gated society.

The third new feature uses customers' past rides as a reference point and suggests the current pick-up location when maps could be slow or even inaccurate. The app draws on data it has about a user’s booking and boarding patterns. Customers have the option to override the suggested pickup point.

Better insights for app management

CA Technologies has unveiled a new SaaS solution that enables companies to enhance the customer experience of their applications. The 'CA App Experience Analytics' provides application performance, crash analytics and usage analytics for Web, mobile, and wearable apps. Its heat maps, app flows and crash analytics help developers easily understand the reasons behind poor user experience: whether it was because of application design, code or an infrastructure element.

"Today customers are getting accustomed to multiple channels of engagement and are increasingly jumping between touch points under the assumption that they will see the same data and options across all platforms. Providing them with a seamless user experience from across every channel they engage with a brand is the key,” said Abhilash Purushothaman, Country Director, Solution Sales, India & SAARC Region, CA Technologies.

The app provides organizations intuitive visualizations into the user experience. With actionable insights, suitable adjustments can be made to the apps resulting in better customer interaction and retention, he said.

Security, a major hurdle for IoT

A recent survey has highlighted some of the roadblocks to adoption of the much-hyped 'Internet of Things'.

Only 22.5% of the consumers surveyed were totally familiar with this concept.

The study was done by Reos, the consumer software and hardware brand of Cube26, a technology innovation startup based out of New Delhi. They recently launched Reos Lite, a Bluetooth-operated smart bulb.

The survey, among 800 people in the 18-55 age group across eight cities, says currently merely 21% own IoT/connected devices, which includes 12% wearables and 9% home automation while 51% are inclined to experience connected devices in the future majorly in the home automation segment.

As many as 60% cited data security as a key concern for not trying connected devices. Other reasons included ‘high prices’, 54%; and ‘no comfortable with new technology’ 20%, said the the survey that was conducted in Delhi/ NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

APPVIEW

Artist Aloud – The App

This is a new app, which its developers, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, says makes sharing of one's talent with the world easier. This all-purpose application, that brings fans, artists and producers and labels on one platform can be used to create, upload and listen to original content across genres, be it music, comedy, dance or entertainment.

"It eliminates the need to spend on agencies and campaigns as here the creators have the complete freedom to promote their own content their own way. The app acts like an in built label, distributor, promoter and a booking agent," said Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The developers said the app has an adaptive and predictive streaming technology that enables optimization of content to each specific device and dynamically adapts the video stream to the constantly varying bandwidth of carrier and Wi-Fi networks creating a quality experience for the users.