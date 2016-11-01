Health Dept. awaits legal clearance for registering ‘Jeevasarthakathe’

Cadaveric organ donation in Karnataka is set to get a boost with the Health Department issuing an order to establish ‘Jeevasarthakathe’, a society to facilitate it in the State.

The society, to be headed by the Health Minister, will be on the lines of TRANSTAN (Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu), Jeevandan in Telangana, and Mrithasanjeevani in Kerala, and it will prepare the ground for setting up a State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (SOTTO).

When this society gets operational, coordinators and grief counsellors will be appointed in Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru to facilitate reporting of brain deaths and organ retrieval.

A top official in the Health Department told The Hindu on Monday that the department was now awaiting clearance by the Law Department for registration of the society. “All States have to set up SOTTOs following a directive from the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO), the Union Health Ministry’s latest initiative under which organs and tissues will be collected scientifically from donors and distributed to patients-in-need at minimum cost,” said the official. When the registration of Jeevasarthakathe is complete, the process of setting up SOTTO in Karnataka will be set in motion.

Then, the existing Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka for Transplantation (ZCCK), which is now being run by a group of like-minded doctors from private hospitals, will cease to exist. However, the services of its staff and coordinators will be used for running Jeevasarthakathe.

The ZCCK, which has facilitated 55 cadaveric donations this year, has been coordinating transplants with organs from brain-dead persons from across the State. However, brain deaths are being reported only from Mangaluru and Bengaluru now. While the plan is to upgrade all district hospitals into organ retrieval centres, the society will begin with Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru. “Making hospitals report brain deaths is not an easy task. While doctors in the intensive care units (ICUs) need to sensitised, it also requires an intensive awareness drive to popularise organ donation,” said a member of the State Authorisation Committee.

Sources also revealed that the Health Department’s proposal for an additional budgetary allocation of Rs. 2 crore for running Jeevasarthakathe has been set aside by the Finance Department. “The Finance Department has said that we can use the required amount from the unused funds, if any, allocated to the department this year. From next year, we will include the required budget in our annual proposals,” the official said.

