Angered by cutting of trees, claim design reduces percolation of water

Does the dream of better footpaths have to come at the cost of trees?

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers had suggested cutting 48 trees on the verdent Nrupatunga Road for the TenderSURE project.

But, an inspection by tree officers has shown that the cutting of 27 trees is unnecessary.

“The tenders have been called and work has started…there is pressure to clear the project now. There is little we could do but minimise the loss of tree cover,” a source told The Hindu .

However, green activists are livid after scores of trees in Jayanagar and Nrupatunga Road were put on the chopping block to make way for TenderSURE footpaths. Already, eight trees have been cut in Jayanagar while four others toppled on their own due to the weakening of the roots while constructing the footpath.

The Forum for Urban Commons and Governance has petitioned the BBMP against the project.

“The cutting of trees is a violation of the promises given when this project was announced. It also reflects a faulty design where trees have to make way for ducts,” said Kshitij Urs, co-convenor of the Forum.

TenderSURE projects

12 works undertaken in Phase 1 and Phase 2

Covers nearly 16 km of roads

6 roads expected to be complete by 2016-end

Cost: Rs. 201.8 crore

Trees on the chopping line

8 trees cut in Jayanagar

BBMP claims trees were sick and their roots had spread across pavement

21 to be cut on Nrupatunga Road and auctioned on Wednesday

Activists claim TenderSURE design reduces percolation of water