H.D. Deve Gowda at the screening of ‘Jaguar’ along with his grandson Nikhil Kumar at Santosh cinema in Bengaluru on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Even before the first screening of Jaguar, which marks the debut of Nikhil Kumar, son of JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the scene outside Santosh theatre at Gandhinagar was frenetic with celebrations.

Giant cut-outs of the father and son greeted people at the entrance and one could not help but notice that Mr. Kumaraswamy’s cut-out towered above Nikhil’s. A crew wearing T-shirts with ‘Kumarannana Hudugaru’ printed on them greeted Nikhil’s car as he arrived at the theatre.

Shortly after the film began, Mr. Kumaraswamy entered the theatre with an entourage. The packed hall shouted slogans in favour of the party and Mr. Kumaraswamy during the screening. A short while after, the cameras darted towards the entrance of the hall again — this time to welcome the former Prime Minister and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. After a while, the crowd had to be shepherded and sent away from Mr. Kumaraswamy’s seat as more people came in hoping for a selfie or an audience with the politician.