Farmers are disappointed as they were expecting a higher MSP

To arrest the steep fall in onion prices and help farmers in distress, the State government on Friday decided to procure onion at Rs. 624 a quintal in major crop growing districts.

Currently, onion production stands at 23 lakh tonnes in 3.5 lakh acres of land in Karnataka, one of the largest commodity growing States in the country.

Following the glut in production and fall in prices, the State government had urged the Centre to provide financial aid to procure the commodity. While the State had sought aid at Rs. 11 a kg, the Centre expressed its ability to procure only 1 lakh tonne.

Addressing presspersons here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra, who also heads the State Cabinet committee on agricultural crops, said Karnataka Marketing Federation would procure the commodity under the market intervention scheme. A sum of Rs. 50 crore had been released for the purpose.

Procurement would commence from November 2 in 10 districts — Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal — from the agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs).

Although the announcement has come as a succour for onion growers in distress, many of them are feeling let down as they were expecting a higher MSP. Many, in fact, were hoping for monetary assistance rather than MSP since they have already suffered losses.

The situation has been bad, and during October, the Davangere APMC registered a minimum price as low as Rs. 50 per quintal (i.e. 50 paise a kg).

Despite several taluks in the State being declared drought hit, in the major onion growing districts in the State irrigation and timely rain at some places helped farmers to get comparatively good yield. However, while untimely rains forced the farmers to harvest it early, simultaneous arrival of onion from Maharashtra created a glut, which, in turn, has been exploited to the core by brokers. In many places there were protests by farmers over the low prices, while at some places onions were simply thrown away or not taken to the market.

“The State government earlier talked about MSP of Rs. 1,100 a quintal. It has been brought down since the Centre refused to share the burden. What is the revolving fund for agriculture meant for?” N.H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA, sought to know.