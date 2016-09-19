The state government has decided to collect Rs. 998 crore from the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi towards the encroachment of 77 acres of its land. File photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

The state government has decided to collect Rs. 998 crore from the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi towards the encroachment of 77 acres of its land.

Disclosing this to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said the decision was taken following directions by the Supreme Court that looked into the encroachment of government land by the resort. The valuation of the encroached land has been done as per the market rates, he noted.

While the resort is being allowed to keep 77 acres of land by paying up the market value, another chunk of 28 acres that is also encroached will be recovered and handed over to the Horticulture Department, the minister said.

The sum of Rs. 998 crore which has to be paid immediately will be used for infrastructure development works in Bengaluru city, such as building flyovers and developing roads, including the Ring Road.

The minister blamed “callous attitude” of the Revenue Department for the encroachment of prime government land by the resort and maintained that it would have been possible to prevent such encroachment even if the lower level officials of the department had been alert.

Expressing concern over large tracts of government lands being encroached in the state, he said the village accountants and Revenue Inspectors concerned would be held responsible for any such encroachments.

Kiran Kumar M., Managing Director, Chamundeshwari Builtech, Eagleton Resorts, said: “We are surprised at Mr. Thimmappa’s statement. We have moved a contempt petition against the state government in Supreme Court for not following the 2011 order. The Revenue Department had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court that the 77 acres of land be conditionally allotted to the golf course for Rs. 12.35 crore apart from conversion charges. Now, the statement by the revenue minister is a change in position. We will fight it in court.”