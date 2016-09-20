Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi started operations in April 2000 on 509 acres, granted by the government under the tourism policy.

Will take legal recourse, say resort authorities

The State government has decided to collect Rs. 998 crore from Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi for encroaching 77 acres of land.

Saying that the decision was taken following a “direction from the Supreme Court”, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Monday explained that valuation of the land has been done as per the market rates. However, the resort authorities expressed surprise at the Minister’s announcement and said they would fight it in court.

“We have moved a contempt petition against the State government in the Supreme Court for not following the earlier order. The Revenue Department had submitted an affidavit in the SC saying that the 77 acres be conditionally allotted to the golf course for Rs. 12.35 crore, apart from conversion charges. Now this statement from the Revenue Minister indicates a change in position. We will fight it out in court,” said Kiran Kumar M., managing director, Chamundeshwari Builtech, Eagleton Resorts.

Meanwhile, according to the Minister, the sum of Rs. 998 crore, which has to be “paid up immediately”, would be used for infrastructure development in Bengaluru. He blamed the “callous attitude” of revenue officials for the encroachment of prime government land by the resort and maintained that it would have been possible to prevent this if lower-level officials had been alert.

Expressing concern over large tracts of government land being encroached upon in the State, Mr. Thimmappa said village accountants and revenue inspectors would be held responsible in such cases. Residential quarters will be built for village accountants to ensure that they reside within their jurisdiction, he added.

The resort in Bidadi started operations in April 2000 on 509 acres, granted by the government under the tourism policy. It comprises a five-star golf course, resorts and a golf village. After a Supreme Court direction, a Cabinet sub-committee began fixing the value of the 77 acres that had to be regularised. About 28 acres of land is being recovered to be handed over to the Horticulture Department.

