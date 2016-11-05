Twenty-nine more taluks identified as drought-hit, and with this, the number of such taluks has increased to 139Kagodu Thimmappa,Minister for Revenue

In the wake of severe drought in 139 taluks, the State government is mulling over various options, including waiver of crop loans taken from cooperatives, to provide relief to lakhs of farmers who have been facing severe financial crisis following crop loss.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa told presspersons on Friday that deputy commissioners had been asked to submit reports by November-end on the number of farmers who had borrowed loans from cooperative banks, the amount of loans and the crops cultivated by availing loans. The State Cabinet would discuss in detail the reports and take a decision on either waiving of crop loans or re-scheduling of repayment of loans by farmers/waiver of interest on loans.

He said 29 more taluks had been identified as drought-hit, and with this, the number of taluks that have been facing drought had increased to 139. The estimated loss of crops had been put at Rs. 16,000 crore.

As per the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund, the State had submitted a memorandum seeking Rs. 4,500 crore as compensation from the Centre. Central teams were assessing crop loss in the districts, he said.

To mitigate drinking water crisis in villages, he said Rs. 300 crore had been released to deputy commissioners. More funds would be spent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Mr. Thimmappa said.

