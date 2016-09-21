Public perception may force CMto act aggressively: Sources

The political establishment has been caught in a “delicate situation” following the Supreme Court directive to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 27, said top State government sources.

They pointed out that the matter was further complicated as the Cauvery Supervisory Committee had decided on 3,000 cusecs on Monday, and the apex court directive to release 6,000 cusecs has caused a “public perception problem”.

So, while the directive itself may not warrant an “adverse” reaction as it technically brings down by half the 12,000 cusecs release ordered till September 20, “public perception and the risk of being seen as weak” may force Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to respond aggressively, they explained.

In the meeting with all political parties a fortnight ago, the State government explained that it is after taking into consideration run of the river flow (water that anyway flows to Bilingudu irrespective of release by Karnataka) that the State had offered to release 10,000 cusecs till September 15. However, the court’s order to release 12,000 cusecs till September 20 instead was seen by the political establishment as a “setback”.

In this backdrop, sources said it’s important to factor in run of the river flow, while determining how much water Karnataka will effectively have to release to ensure 6,000 cusecs at Bilingudu.

However, exact estimates of the run of the river flow was difficult to calculate, said irrigation experts, as it varies from day to day and the present flow would include water released by Karnataka.

Experts also added that it is important to explain the rationale used to determine 3,000 cusecs by the supervisory committee and the subsequent 6,000 cusecs order by the apex court.

However, with emotive protests on the issue, the Chief Minister may be forced to take political considerations while deciding on the future course of action, sources added.

CM speaks

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Supreme Court asked both States to go before the Cauvery Supervisory Committee to express their grievances. While the committee held meetings on September 12 and 19, it was in Monday’s meeting that the committee asked the State to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. But now the court doubled the release for a week from September 21, he said. The Supreme Court would hear the matter again on September 27.