New plans:The Tourism Department wants to develop Nandi Hills so that it can cater to all kinds of tourism, says Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge. —File photo

The Tourism Department is striving to ensure that private vehicles are banned from entering Nandi Hills in a bid to protect and preserve the ecology of the popular tourist destination.

As part of this, Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the Tourism Department was considering introducing electric buses to ferry visitors from the foothills to the hilltop.

“We will identify parking spaces so that people can park their vehicles at the foot of the hills,” he told The Hindu .

Mr. Kharge said that the Tourism Department was in the process of chalking out a master plan for Nandi Hills.

“We want to develop it so that it can cater to all kinds of tourism such as religious and heritage and introduce hiking and cycling trails,” he said. The Tourism Department has set aside Rs. 5 crore for the development of the hills, he said.

“As there are different departments involved, I have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the Tourism Department wants to take ownership of the operations,” he said.

Currently, about 9,000 people travel to Nandi Hills on weekends and about 2,000 on weekdays. While about 2,500 private vehicles go to Nandi Hills on weekends, close to 1,400 vehicles make a trip to the hills on weekdays.