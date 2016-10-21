A gang of armed men posing as policemen abducted the manager of a private gold loan firm hours before looting the valuables on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The victim, Nagendrappa, was returning home from work when the gang posing as policemen abducted him on the pretext of arresting him in an SUV. The gang took Nagendrappa to an isolated place and assaulted him and obtained details of the security measures in the firm. The gang later returned in the wee hours to the firm with Nagendrappa, made him to open the firm and the safe with the keys without triggering the alarm and took away gold valuables worth Rs. 90 lakh.

The gang dumped Nagendrappa on Magadi Road and sped away. Based on the complaint, the Kumbalagodu police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage in the area to identified the gang.