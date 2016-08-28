It was girls who came out with flying colours at the 24th convocation of the premier National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, here on Sunday. As many as 16 of the 22 gold medallists were girls. Not only that, the top three ranks were also bagged by girls.

L. Gopika Murthy, whose family is based in Thiruvanthapuram, bagged 11 gold medals as well as the first rank. Incidentally, she was pursing her engineering course before dropping out to pursue law.

“The shift from science to social science was a challenge and I spent most of my time at law school studying that helped me clinch so many gold medals," she said. She is now set to pursue her master's in commercial law from Oxford University and has bagged full funding for this. Later, she will join a London-based law firm where she hopes to put her skills in commercial and corporate law to use.

Shreya Prakash, who clinched three gold medals and bagged the second rank, is now working with a New Delhi-based organisation that works with the government on various law reform initiatives. “I always wanted to work in the public policy arena and make a difference and I am glad I am getting the opportunity to do so,” she said.

Another gold medallist and third rank holder was G. Deekshitha, who now plans to work with a Mumbai-based corporate law firm. “After spending five years in the university, I realised that there are so many options. So I think one has to try all options and settle for the one that suits you the best,” she said.