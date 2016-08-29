Shining bright: First-ranker holder L. Gopika Murthy with President Pranab Mukherjee, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the NLSIU convocation in Bengaluru on Sunday; (right) second and third rank-holders Shreya Prakash and G. Deekshitha. — photos: Special arrangement

They secure top three ranks; clinch 18 of 22 gold medals

Girls came out with flying colours at the 24th convocation of the premier National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Sunday. They bagged 18 of the 22 gold medals and secured the top three ranks.

As many 571 students were awarded degrees, master’s degrees, diplomas, and PhDs. The convocation was presided over by chief guest President Pranab Mukherjee, Justice T.S. Thakur, and guests of honour Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

First-ranker holder L. Gopika Murthy, whose family is based in Thiruvanthapuram in Kerala, bagged 11 gold medals. Incidentally, Gopika dropped out of her engineering course to pursue law. “The shift from science to social science was a challenge, and I spent most of my time at the law school studying,” she said. Gopika is now set to pursue her Master’s in Commercial Law from Oxford University, for which she has got full funding.

Shreya Prakash from Delhi, who clinched three gold medals and bagged the second rank, is now working with a New Delhi-based organisation that works with the government on law reform initiatives. “I always wanted to work in the public policy arena and make a difference. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to do so,” she said.

Gold medallist and third-rank holder G. Deekshitha from Chennai plans to work with a Mumbai-based corporate law firm. “After spending five years in the university, I realised there are so many options. One must try them all options before settling for the one that suits you best,” she said.