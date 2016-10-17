An 11-year-old girl died suspected of dengue, on Sunday morning.

The Class 6 student developed high fever on Wednesday morning and was admitted to a private hospital in the evening.

“The girl had come in with viral fever, following which she had viral encephalopathy. This slowly started spreading to her brain. Her BP crashed and she suffered a multi-organ failure,” said a doctor at the hospital.

The incidence of dengue deaths among young children in Bengaluru has parents on edge. “I am worried about my daughter falling sick. So I send her to school with mosquito patches. While schools may be fumigating their premises, there is not guarantee of the conditions of the surrounding areas. My daughter’s school has taken steps such as fumigation and spraying citronella oil,” said Shweta S., whose child is enrolled in a private school on Sarjapur Road.