Apart from a few cars, only bikes were allowed to cross the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at Attibele on Friday when Tamil Nadu observed a bandh.

“Vehicle movement is barred to avoid a law and order problem,” said a Karnataka police personnel, before leaving to check a hatchback parked by the side of the road. A group of elderly people got out and started walking towards Tamil Nadu, dragging their bags.

Several IT engineers from Hosur and other places in Tamil Nadu, who commute to Bengaluru, were forced to walk a few kilometres at Attibele to catch a bus to their offices on the Karnataka side. Muthu from Salem, who visits his office in Mahadevapura once a week, said, “Until a few weeks ago, I used to get a direct bus from Salem.”

A few feet away from the Attibele toll gate, drivers of 10 KSRTC buses and a few private buses had parked their vehicles and helped passengers disembark. The same scene was playing out on the Tamil Nadu side of the border.

One middle aged man walking towards Karnataka was Jet Singh and his 65-year old mother Ganga Devi. They have come from Rajasthan. “We had to attend a function at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district, and are on our way back to Bengaluru. In the absence of direct buses, we had to get down at the border and walk more than a kilometre to catch another bus on the Karnataka side,” said Jet Singh.

High demand for autos

Many autorickshaw drivers were seen ferrying passengers till the border. “I cannot get into Tamil Nadu. I charge Rs. 10 per passenger to drop them from the toll gate to the border,” said V. Shivanaga, an autorickhsaw driver.

Motivating them

On Friday afternoon, Inspector General of Police (Central) Seemanth Kumar Singh visited Attibele to review security arrangements. He met and shook hands with all para military and Karnataka police personnel.

Mr. Singh said that there are 16 entry points into Karnataka from Tamil Nadu, the biggest at Attibele.

"We have deployed sufficient security. No untoward incident has been reported since morning. Moreover, over the past two days, several miscreants have been arrested," he said.