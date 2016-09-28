Committee on violence against women and children assures help to victim of abduction and genital mutilation

The prime suspect in the castration of an 18-year-old boy recently on Tuesday claimed to be part of a sex change racket that involves an advocate and a doctor.

Anandi was arrested by the Pulikeshi Nagar police. She has been on the run for the last couple of days after the teen and his mother accused her of forcibly castrating the boy using crude methods.

She claimed that the leader of the racket is Rajamma, who would allegedly induct new members through sex change and would also extort money to run a sex trade. The claims were made before the Expert Committee on Prevention of Sexual Violence against Women and Children that visited Pulikeshi Nagar police station on Tuesday.

According to Anandi, a lady advocate created the necessary affidavit and did the legal formalities for sex change while a doctor based in Hennur Cross performed the sex change surgery on directions from Rajamma. Three other suspects — Shreya, Sindhu and Aishu — also claimed to have undergone sex change surgery. They denied forcing the complainant to undergo surgery and promised to inform the police about such activities in future.

The boy, who was rescued from Chikkaballapur, told the committee that the gang had forced him to sign on blank papers. He also alleged that many boys had been subjected to genital mutilation by the gang.

He claimed that the gang chopped off his genitals with a knife and poured boiling oil to stop the bleeding. They allegedly locked him up in a room for over 11 days without giving him medicine.

Probe ordered

The city police will conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged sex change racket following a direction from the committee.

V. S. Ugrappa, chairman of the committee, also directed the DC of Bengaluru district to provide financial assistance to help the boy continue his education and promised necessary treatment. He said that the committee had come across a similar case in Raichur where a boy was abducted by a group of transgenders and forced to beg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satish Kumar said they will try to identify the people involved in the alleged racket. “We will provide necessary security for the victim and his family,” he said.