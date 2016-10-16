The Soladevanahalli police have arrested a gang of six persons who robbed a cab driver. They received instructions from their gang leader who is serving time at the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

The accused Ravish Gowda, (31), Rakesh, (25), Yeshwanth, (19), Mounesh, (20), Manish, (19) and Vinaya Prasad, (23), had booked a cab from Gollarahalli on Nice Road to go to the Airport on Thursday.

They stopped the cab near Hesaraghatta, assaulted the driver Hanumanth Gowda and made away with his car and its original documents, his ATM card, Rs. 6,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

Based on the complaint, the Soladevanahalli police swung into action and nabbed the accused. They have recovered the car and other valuables. The accused had withdrawn Rs. 16,000 using the ATM card and spent it before the police could zero in on them.

Upon questioning, the accused confessed that their gang leader, Sheshadri, had instructed them to rob and arrange money for his expenses in the jail.

This incident has not only exposed how gangsters are operating from inside the jail, but also rampant use of mobile phones within the guarded premises.

Sheshadri is a rowdy-sheeter, with multiple criminal cases against him. He was arrested a year ago, a senior police officer said .