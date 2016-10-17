Tell police that he was giving instructions to them from prison

The Soladevanahalli police arrested a gang of six only to learn that they had been receiving instruction from their leader who is incarcerated in Parappana Agrahara Central prison.

On Thursday, Ravish Gowda (31), Rakesh (25), Yeshwanth (19), Mounesh (20), Manish (19) and Vinaya Prasad (23) had booked a cab from Gollarahalli on NICE Road to the airport.

They stopped the taxi near Hesaraghatta, assaulted the driver Hanumanth Gowda and made off with the car and its original documents. They also took Gowda’s ATM card, Rs. 6,000 and three mobile phones.

Taking orders

When the police tracked them down and arrested the men on Sunday, they learnt that they were receiving instructions from a jailed persons. “Upon questioning, the men claimed that Sheshadri had directed them to rob and arrange money for his expenses in jail,” said a police officer.

Sheshadri is a rowdy-sheeter, who is named in several criminal cases. He was arrested a year ago.

The incident highlights the rampant use of mobile phones by inmates of Parappana Agrahara Central prison. “Despite several crackdowns and installing jammers in the prison, inmates manage to communicate with their associates. It is a worrying trend,” said a senior police officer.

Two years ago, a CCB team led by the then Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar raided the prison and recovered mobile phones, chargers and pen drives from prisoners’ cells.

Sources said that, despite heavy security, inmates are able to get hold of phones. “Those who have phones run a brisk business, offering the device to other prisoners for favours and cash,” said the source.

