The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a gang of nine including a woman who were robbing businessmen and private firm employees by laying a honey trap.

The accused would contact gullible people through a call girl who was part of their gang and send her to their house with a hidden camera. After videographing the scene, the gang would barge into the house and blackmail the people, before robbing them of valuables.

The racket came to light when one of the gang members identified as Dileep got drunk in a local bar and bragged about his adventure. This was overheard by a police informer. Based on the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and detained Dileep for questioning.

Based on his information, the police arrested the other accused identified as Shivananda, Sharath Kumar, Guruprasad, Vikas, Vinod Kumar, Ratan, Raviraj and Jyothi.

The police recovered valuables worth Rs. 8.3 lakh including 13 mobiles and a car.

Inquiries revealed that the gang had recently robbed a caterer in Girinagar using similar modus operandi. Investigations are on to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M.N. Anucheth said.