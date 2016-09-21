Ganapathy case: plea for CBI probe rejected

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Dy.SP M.K. Ganapathy, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by M.K. Kushalappa and M.K. Machaiah, who are Ganapathy’s father and brother, respectively.

Circumstances

The court said that the material produced along with the petition did not make out a case for ordering a CBI probe, while also referring to verdicts of the Supreme Court on the circumstances in which the courts could refer criminal cases to the CBI.

The CID, which investigated the case after a magistrate court in Madikeri ordered registration of a first information report, submitted a report on September 17 saying that it could not establish the allegations levelled against the accused.

The material produced does not make out a case for a CBI probe, says High Court