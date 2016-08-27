Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 10:23 IST

Ganapathy case: George appears before CID for questioning

  Special Correspondent
K.J. George
Former Home Minister was questioned for around three hours.

The former Home Minister, K.J. George, on Friday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and refuted the allegation of harassing Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy, who named him along with two senior police officials before committing suicide in Madikeri in July.

He was questioned for around three hours.

Refutes allegations

According to sources, Mr. George told officials that he met Ganapathy while he was the Home Minister, when the latter himself approached him seeking help after he was suspended by the then commissioner for lapses on his part in an investigation. Mr. George reportedly told the investigators that he sent Ganapathy back by saying that he did not want to interfere in the administrative matter.

Mr. George also clarified that he did not have any grudge against Ganapathy during the Mangaluru church attack incident. “I have discharged my duties as per rules and have not harassed any official during my tenure,” he reportedly told investigators.

